Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 841 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 321,654 shares of company stock worth $114,882,266. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $423.02 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.02 and a 1 year high of $442.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.38 and its 200-day moving average is $370.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.