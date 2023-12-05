Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 148.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $151.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,169 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $306,790.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,404.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $584,031 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

