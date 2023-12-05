Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bank OZK by 393.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 399,411 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Bank OZK Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OZK opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

