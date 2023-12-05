Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after buying an additional 158,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after buying an additional 56,773 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after buying an additional 1,048,595 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after buying an additional 1,267,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Vertical Research began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Crane stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $110.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Featured Articles

