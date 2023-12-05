Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $349,000 Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SandRidge Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of SandRidge Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $76,678.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

SandRidge Energy stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $512.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.17. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.17% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

