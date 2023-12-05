Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

