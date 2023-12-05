Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

Shares of F opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

