Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $195.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.52.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.