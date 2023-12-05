Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,802.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $377,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,475 shares of company stock worth $32,883,669. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $223.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

