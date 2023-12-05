Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 196,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 280,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 48,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

