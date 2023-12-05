Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $8,955,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $454.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.82 and a 200-day moving average of $426.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $467.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

