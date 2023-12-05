Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,249 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

