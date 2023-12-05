Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,112 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,637 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 26.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 420,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Perion Network by 718.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after buying an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 1,472.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 343,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

