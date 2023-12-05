Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $367,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,278.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,330,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,219.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,989.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,993.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,243.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

