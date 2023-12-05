Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $875.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $832.00.

EQIX opened at $822.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $750.58 and its 200-day moving average is $762.27. Equinix has a 1-year low of $640.92 and a 1-year high of $824.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.23%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,592 shares of company stock worth $4,111,007 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after acquiring an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

