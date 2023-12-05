Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 946,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 11.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 173.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 40,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 33.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 289,932 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 200,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

