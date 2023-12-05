Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,757 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,572,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,474,000 after purchasing an additional 837,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.21. 126,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Articles

