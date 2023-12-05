Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Lowered by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WTRG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 477,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.78%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.