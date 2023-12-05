Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,717. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 550,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,612. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

