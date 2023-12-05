Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 14.6 %

NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. 142,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,822. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

