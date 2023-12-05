Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of EVAX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 150,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

