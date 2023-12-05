Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,564,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,608,685 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 20.4% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,670,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 508,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

