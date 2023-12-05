Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,810,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,006,018. The company has a market cap of $401.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

