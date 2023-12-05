Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 0.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,128 shares of company stock worth $7,037,647. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.4 %

Fastenal stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 921,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

