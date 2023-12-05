FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

