FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.
FAT Brands Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61.
About FAT Brands
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 gym stocks to cash in on dieters’ New Year’s resolutions
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 2 Consumer packaged goods companies to start your morning right
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Even Scrooge can’t pass up these 3 bargain stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.