Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Up to $168.25

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.25, but opened at $172.79. Ferguson shares last traded at $174.54, with a volume of 400,731 shares.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.89 and a 200 day moving average of $157.23.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $46,650,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,592,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,383,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

