Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 202,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,799. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

