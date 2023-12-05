Financial Analysis: Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF) vs. Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Eros Media World (NYSE:EMWPF – Get Free Report) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eros Media World and Sirius XM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eros Media World N/A N/A N/A Sirius XM 14.20% -40.30% 12.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Eros Media World shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Sirius XM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eros Media World $89.40 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A Sirius XM $8.95 billion 1.93 $1.21 billion $0.32 14.06

This table compares Eros Media World and Sirius XM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Eros Media World.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eros Media World and Sirius XM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eros Media World 0 0 0 0 N/A Sirius XM 3 7 2 0 1.92

Sirius XM has a consensus price target of $5.02, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Sirius XM’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sirius XM is more favorable than Eros Media World.

Volatility and Risk

Eros Media World has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sirius XM has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Eros Media World on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eros Media World

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform. Eros STX Global Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burbank, California.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. Its Pandora and Off-platform segment operates music and podcast streaming platform, which offers personalized experience for listener through computers, tablets, mobile devices, vehicle speakers, and connected devices. In addition, the company offers podcasts including true crime to politics, sports, comedy, and other podcasts under Stitcher brand. Further, it distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as its website. The company also provides location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, remote vehicles diagnostic, maintenance and data, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. Additionally, it offers satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH Network satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; and real-time traffic and weather services, as well as music programming and commercial-free music services for commercial, office, restaurants, and other business. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

