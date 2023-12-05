First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 669.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 291,045 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 98.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 440,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 218,251 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 20.1% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 648,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of First Community by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community by 93.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 64,743 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.50. First Community has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

