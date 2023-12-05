First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 88,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get First Community alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FCCO

First Community Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.50.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 million. Research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in First Community by 4,253.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Community by 103.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.