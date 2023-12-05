First Foundation Advisors Acquires 38,400 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Burford Capital were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Burford Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 855,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 137,483 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Burford Capital by 53.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Burford Capital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after buying an additional 817,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Burford Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 405,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $507,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BUR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 97,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,896. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $368.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUR. B. Riley raised their target price on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.