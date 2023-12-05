First Foundation Advisors Acquires 6,517 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

