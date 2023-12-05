First Foundation Advisors Has $37.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after buying an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,170,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,911,475 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

