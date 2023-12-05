First Foundation Advisors Has $8.52 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.00. 1,854,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

