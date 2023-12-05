First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 117,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.44. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

