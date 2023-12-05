First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after purchasing an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after purchasing an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 310,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,656. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

