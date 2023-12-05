First Foundation Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.31. 1,938,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,324. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

