First Foundation Advisors Sells 1,082 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 0.9 %

AON traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.16. 83,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.89. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.