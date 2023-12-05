First Foundation Advisors Sells 11,281 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,008,000 after acquiring an additional 191,869 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,968,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.21. 69,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,883. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.09 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

