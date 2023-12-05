First Foundation Advisors Sells 119,107 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Foundation Advisors cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,107 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 225,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 912,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after buying an additional 58,929 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 172,416 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 732,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,832. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

