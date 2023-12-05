First Foundation Advisors Sells 20,628 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $784,509,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.92. 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,318. The stock has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

