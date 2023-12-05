First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,715 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $459.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,119. The company has a market capitalization of $355.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $437.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

