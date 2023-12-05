First Foundation Advisors Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.08.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.58. The stock had a trading volume of 69,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

