First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

