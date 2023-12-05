First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 22.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.