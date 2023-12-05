First Niles Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
FNFI stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.
About First Niles Financial
