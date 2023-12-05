First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FM. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.82.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.53.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

