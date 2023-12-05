First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.65.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.53. The company has a market cap of C$7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

