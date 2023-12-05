First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.