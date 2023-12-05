First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Petix & Botte Co’s 9th Largest Position

Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,372 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Petix & Botte Co owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.62. 1,040,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

